Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third straight session

of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 187.8, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.69% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in and a 19.7% jump in the Energy index.

of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187.8, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. of India Ltd has slipped around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15538.65, up 4.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 188.2, up 3.01% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 11.69% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 19.7% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 10.72 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)