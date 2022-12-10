Power Mech Projects receives revision in credit ratings

JUST IN
Business Standard

From CARE

Power Mech Projects has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Fund based bank limits - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A-;Stable)
Non fund based limits - CARE A; Stable/ CARE A1 (revised from CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 17:35 IST

