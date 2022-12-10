Power Mech Projects receives revision in credit ratings

From CARE

Power Mech Projects has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Fund based bank limits - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A-;Stable)

Non fund based limits - CARE A; Stable/ CARE A1 (revised from CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+)

