Power Mech Projects receives revision in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Power Mech Projects hits record high on bagging Rs 6,163.20 cr order from Adani Group
Power Mech Projects gains after JV bags contract worth Rs 499 crore
Power Mech Projects gets major boost for its FDG biz
ICRA enhances Godrej Properties' rated bank limits to Rs 4500 cr
Industrials stocks rise
-
From CAREPower Mech Projects has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:
Fund based bank limits - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A-;Stable)
Non fund based limits - CARE A; Stable/ CARE A1 (revised from CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU