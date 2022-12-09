Board of State Bank of India to consider raising AT 1 capital

-
On 14 December 2022A meeting of the Central Board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on 14 December 2022 to consider inter alia, the following:
To seek approval for raising of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in INR and / or any other convertible currency through a public offer or private placement to Indian and / or overseas investors up to 31 March 2024.
