Board of State Bank of India to consider raising AT 1 capital

On 14 December 2022

A meeting of the Central Board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on 14 December 2022 to consider inter alia, the following:

To seek approval for raising of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in INR and / or any other convertible currency through a public offer or private placement to Indian and / or overseas investors up to 31 March 2024.

