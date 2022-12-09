V-Guard Industries inks deal to acquire Sunflame Enterprises

-
-
For a consideration of Rs 660 croreV-Guard Industries (V-Guard) announced that it has signed definitive agreements today for acquiring 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023.
