V-Guard Industries inks deal to acquire Sunflame Enterprises

For a consideration of Rs 660 crore

V-Guard Industries (V-Guard) announced that it has signed definitive agreements today for acquiring 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)