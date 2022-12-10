Board of Himatsingka Seide to consider fund raising

On 15 December 2022

The Board of Himatsingka Seide will meet on 15 December 2022 consider and approved raising of funds not exceeding USD 13 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 108 crore) by way of issuance of inter alia equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds, global depository receipts, American depository receipts and/ or any other instruments convertible into equity shares; and issuance of non-convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, to identified investors.

