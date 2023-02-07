Prabhat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %16.670 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
