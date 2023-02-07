Everlon Synthetics standalone net profit rises 46.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.89% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Everlon Synthetics rose 46.51% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.89% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.7210.7047.25-5.422.03-0.572.01-0.641.891.29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)