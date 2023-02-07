Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Pioneer Agro Extracts reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %-16.130 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.04-0.01 LP NP0.04-0.01 LP
