Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 26.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 1075.09 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 26.49% to Rs 103.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 1075.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 933.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1075.09933.2017.0914.72164.99132.61138.54110.24103.0081.43

