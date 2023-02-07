JUST IN
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 26.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 1075.09 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 26.49% to Rs 103.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 1075.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 933.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1075.09933.20 15 OPM %17.0914.72 -PBDT164.99132.61 24 PBT138.54110.24 26 NP103.0081.43 26

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:35 IST

