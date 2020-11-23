Dai-ichi Karkaria intimates of fire incident at Dahej factory

Dai-ichi Karkaria announced that a fire incident took place at one of the Plant in the Dahej Factory of the Company situated at Plot no. D-2/20, GIDC, Tal. Vagra, Dist.

Bharuch - 392130, Gujarat on night of 21 November 2020.

The Fire has been extinguished by using inhouse fire hydrant system and with the help of the Fire Department, Dahej. There was no loss or injury to human life. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the actual loss caused by the fire and have already informed to the Insurance Company of the same.

The Company will be taking adequate steps to ensure refunctioning of the plant at the earliest. The other Plants of the Factory are not affected by the fire incident.

