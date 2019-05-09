Lupin and Aptissen announces distribution agreement of Synolis VA for Canada

-
On 09 May 2019Lupin and Aptissen S.A. announced that they have entered into a definitive distribution agreement under which Aptissen has granted Lupin the exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in Canada. This includes immediate rights to distribute Synolis VA for the treatment of Osteoarthritis. Based on Statistics Canada, Osteoarthritis affects more than 10% of Canadians aged 15 or older. Synolis VA (Visco-Antalgic) is the intra-articular injection product for osteoarthritis with a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid and high concentration of Sorbitol. Synolis VA 40/80 is already approved by Health Canada and an additional strength is currently under review.
