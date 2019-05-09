JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin and Aptissen announces distribution agreement of Synolis VA for Canada
Business Standard

Median Intercontinental acquire shares of wholly owned subsidiary

Capital Market 

On 09 May 2019

Median Intercontinental announced that the Company has purchased all the shares and acquired the Company under the name and style of Azillian Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Object of the said acquisition is due to Company's interest in the pharmaceutical and allied sector in line with the proposed objects of the company. 220000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at Rs. 161/- (including premium of Rs 151/- per equity shares) to become wholly owned subsidiary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU