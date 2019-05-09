Median Intercontinental acquire shares of wholly owned subsidiary

On 09 May 2019Median Intercontinental announced that the Company has purchased all the shares and acquired the Company under the name and style of Azillian Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Object of the said acquisition is due to Company's interest in the pharmaceutical and allied sector in line with the proposed objects of the company. 220000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at Rs. 161/- (including premium of Rs 151/- per equity shares) to become wholly owned subsidiary.
