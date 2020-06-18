Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 83.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 126.11 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell rose 83.87% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 126.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 490.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

126.11164.07490.57569.453.545.745.316.505.238.3423.5130.63-0.014.032.9214.115.132.797.129.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)