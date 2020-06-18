Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 83.87% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 126.11 croreNet profit of Orient Bell rose 83.87% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 126.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 490.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales126.11164.07 -23 490.57569.45 -14 OPM %3.545.74 -5.316.50 - PBDT5.238.34 -37 23.5130.63 -23 PBT-0.014.03 PL 2.9214.11 -79 NP5.132.79 84 7.129.29 -23
