Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.46% to Rs 0.45 croreNet Loss of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.450.52 -13 1.912.48 -23 OPM %62.2250.00 -24.087.26 - PBDT-0.34-0.18 -89 -1.35-1.46 8 PBT-0.52-0.58 10 -1.98-2.06 4 NP-0.52-0.58 10 -1.98-1.85 -7
