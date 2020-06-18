Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings standalone net profit rises 452.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 90.37% to Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 452.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 90.37% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.44% to Rs 7.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 13.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.152.18 90 13.8412.73 9 OPM %8.92-53.21 -14.6718.07 - PBDT2.260.89 154 12.8012.53 2 PBT1.610.16 906 10.079.82 3 NP1.050.19 453 7.366.98 5
