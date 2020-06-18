Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings standalone net profit rises 452.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 90.37% to Rs 4.15 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 452.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 90.37% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.44% to Rs 7.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 13.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.152.1813.8412.738.92-53.2114.6718.072.260.8912.8012.531.610.1610.079.821.050.197.366.98

