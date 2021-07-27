Prataap Snacks gains on commencing operations at West Bengal plant

Prataap Snacks rose 1.40% to Rs 738.20 after the company's commercial production at its newly set up unit in Dornjur district - Howrah, West Bengal had commenced operation from Monday, 26 July 2021.
Prataap Snacks' unit has been set up for production of extruded snacks, pellets and other snacks with a capacity of about 6,000 million tonnes (MT) per annum. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 July 2021.
Prataap Snacks' consolidated net profit dropped 63.9% to Rs 7.13 crore on a 1.7% fall in net sales to Rs 307.54 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Prataap Snacks is a leading Indian snack foods company. It offers multiple variants of products across categories of potato chips, extruded snacks, namkeen under the popular and vibrant Yellow Diamond brand. It has recently launched a range of sweet snacks under the distinctive Rich Feast brand. Its products are present across 27 states in India.
