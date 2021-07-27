Volumes spurt at Inox Leisure Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Inox Leisure board approves fund raising
Board of Inox Leisure approves fund raising up to Rs 300 cr via equity route
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd gains for third straight session
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd in demand
-
Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21585 shares
The Ramco Cements Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 July 2021.
Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21585 shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.322.20. Volumes stood at 20270 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 81667 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19441 shares. The stock slipped 1.09% to Rs.1,110.85. Volumes stood at 19489 shares in the last session.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28646 shares. The stock dropped 9.07% to Rs.828.15. Volumes stood at 54314 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd notched up volume of 5242 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1637 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.5,521.55. Volumes stood at 3809 shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 9251 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3595 shares. The stock gained 5.79% to Rs.5,998.60. Volumes stood at 2512 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU