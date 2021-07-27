Volumes spurt at Inox Leisure Ltd counter

Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21585 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 July 2021.

Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21585 shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.322.20. Volumes stood at 20270 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 81667 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19441 shares. The stock slipped 1.09% to Rs.1,110.85. Volumes stood at 19489 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28646 shares. The stock dropped 9.07% to Rs.828.15. Volumes stood at 54314 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd notched up volume of 5242 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1637 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.5,521.55. Volumes stood at 3809 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 9251 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3595 shares. The stock gained 5.79% to Rs.5,998.60. Volumes stood at 2512 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)