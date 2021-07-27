Societe Generale trims stake in Indiabulls Housing

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit enter into co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India
Indiabulls Housing Finance to divest its entire stake in MF biz to Groww Group
Indiabulls Housing gains after tie up with Central Bank of India for co-lending
Indiabulls Housing to sell MF business to Groww for Rs 175 cr
HDFC and Indiabulls HFL enter into a co-lending partnership
-
Societe Generale offloaded 0.71% stake, of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday, 26 July 2021.As per the bulk deals on the NSE, Societe Generale sold 33,26,889 equity shares (or 0.71% stake) of the company at an average price of Rs 289.33 per equity share on 26 July 2021.
As of 30 June 2021, Societe Generale held 2.02% stake in the housing finance company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing were trading 0.51% higher at Rs 286.80 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU