Societe Generale trims stake in Indiabulls Housing

Societe Generale offloaded 0.71% stake, of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday, 26 July 2021.

As per the bulk deals on the NSE, Societe Generale sold 33,26,889 equity shares (or 0.71% stake) of the company at an average price of Rs 289.33 per equity share on 26 July 2021.

As of 30 June 2021, Societe Generale held 2.02% stake in the housing finance company.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing were trading 0.51% higher at Rs 286.80 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)