Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 56.06 points or 1% at 5642.98 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Excel Industries Ltd (up 7.81%), Sagar Cements Ltd (up 7.37%),Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 5.5%),NOCIL Ltd (up 4.8%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.92%), Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (up 3.85%), Prakash Industries Ltd (up 3.62%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (up 3.61%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 3.6%).

On the other hand, Ramco Industries Ltd (down 3.43%), Visaka Industries Ltd (down 3.01%), and N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 1.51%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.9 or 0.14% at 52927.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.25 points or 0.2% at 15855.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.02 points or 0.92% at 26757.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.54 points or 0.69% at 8132.99.

On BSE,1937 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

