Prataap Snacks receives approval under Govt.'s PLI scheme

Prataap Snacks has received approval under Production Linked Incentive (PL) Scheme of Government of India for Food Processing Industry.
The approval is for sales based incentives under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - Category - I, Segment - Ready to Cook/Ready to Eat (RTC/RTE). The incentive would be payable on incremental sales of eligible products over the base year sales as defined in the PLI Scheme.
