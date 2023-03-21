Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 197.33 points or 0.7% at 28030.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.16%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.81%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.41%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.4%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 1.29%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.29%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.24%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.22%), and Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.19%).

On the other hand, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 9.93%), FCS Software Solutions Ltd (up 9.36%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 7.35%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.99 or 0.58% at 57962.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.49% at 17070.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.46 points or 0.54% at 27045.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.54 points or 0.39% at 8538.94.

On BSE,2011 shares were trading in green, 1408 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

