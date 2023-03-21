Metal shares edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 21.07 points or 0.11% at 19065.59 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.24%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.7%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.55%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.48%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.12%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.05%).
On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.16%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.62%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.05%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.99 or 0.58% at 57962.94.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.49% at 17070.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.46 points or 0.54% at 27045.85.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.54 points or 0.39% at 8538.94.
On BSE,2011 shares were trading in green, 1408 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.
