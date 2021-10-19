Rama Phosphates receives PCB approval for operating enhanced capacity at Udaipur unit

-
Rama Phosphates has received consent to operate from Rajasthan Pollution Control Board for manufacturing the following products with enhanced capacities at Udaipur unit-
Single Super Phosphates (SSP) - Additional Capacity 69000 MTPA / Expanded Capacity 250000 MTPA Granulated Single Super Phosphates (GSSP) - Additional Capacity 69000 MTPA / Expanded Capacity 250000 MTPA
The total aggregate capacity of the Company as whole is increased from 5.63 lacs TPA to 6.32 lacs TPA.
