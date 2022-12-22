Precision Wires India Ltd Falls 30.28%, S&P BSE Industrials index Drops 1.07%

Precision Wires India Ltd has added 9.02% over last one month compared to 0.84% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 0.58% drop in the SENSEX

Precision Wires India Ltd lost 30.28% today to trade at Rs 73.45. The S&P BSE Industrials index is down 1.07% to quote at 6870.03. The index is up 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Triveni Turbine Ltd decreased 6.35% and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd lost 5.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Industrials index went up 22.88 % over last one year compared to the 7.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Precision Wires India Ltd has added 9.02% over last one month compared to 0.84% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 0.58% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45499 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 52972 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 87.63 on 20 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 38.16 on 20 Jun 2022.

