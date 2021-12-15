Precision Wires spurts on fixing record date for stock split

-
Precision Wires India rose 6.69% to Rs 378.20 after the company fixed 23 December 2021, as the record date for the proposed 5-for-1 stock split.Precision Wires India will split each equity share of face value Rs 5 each into five equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid.
Precision Wires India's net profit jumped 49.7% to Rs 15 crore on 80.24% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 706.64 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Precision Wires India is the largest producers of winding wires in South Asia. It makes a wide range of products including enamelled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper/mica/nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC), which are used across the globe by the electrical/electronics industry.
