Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2021.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 144.95 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6550 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd surged 8.76% to Rs 738.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7502 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd soared 7.73% to Rs 32.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd added 7.19% to Rs 40.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd rose 6.98% to Rs 2298.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6203 shares in the past one month.

