Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sreeleathers Ltd, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2021.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 91.05 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 84198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25818 shares in the past one month.

Sreeleathers Ltd soared 18.01% to Rs 224.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4405 shares in the past one month.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd spiked 16.72% to Rs 298.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21111 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd spurt 11.64% to Rs 402. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2322 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd jumped 11.23% to Rs 228.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46253 shares in the past one month.

