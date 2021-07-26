Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 21.22 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 10.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 July 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 21.22 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 10.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.208.70. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd registered volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52932 shares. The stock slipped 0.54% to Rs.3,550.30. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35293 shares. The stock increased 16.48% to Rs.924.50. Volumes stood at 99083 shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.29% to Rs.1,438.70. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd clocked volume of 84.6 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.213.85. Volumes stood at 46.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)