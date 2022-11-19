Pricol receives upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Pricol has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based and non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 80 crore) - IND A/ Stable/ IND A2+ (upgraded)

Long term loans (Rs 45.6 crore) - IND A/ Stable (upgraded)

Proposed fund based and non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 20 crore) - Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 11:14 IST

