Pricol receives upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings

Pricol has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based and non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 80 crore) - IND A/ Stable/ IND A2+ (upgraded)

Long term loans (Rs 45.6 crore) - IND A/ Stable (upgraded)

Proposed fund based and non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 20 crore) - Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)