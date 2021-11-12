Prime Minister Launches RBI Retail Direct Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched two customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)- the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

With the RBI Retail Direct Scheme, small investors in the country have got a safe medium of investment in government securities. The scheme offers a new avenue for directly investing in securities issued by both Centre and state governments.

