Carborundum Universal resumes operations at manufacturing facility in Kolkata

Carborundum Universal announced that operations have been resumed at its manufacturing facility at Kolkata.
The facility which was temporarily suspended due to the nationwide lockdown imposed continued to remain shut following the Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. As the operations were already suspended, there was no material impact arising due to the cyclone.
