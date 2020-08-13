Prism Johnson receives credit ratings for proposes NCD issue

From India Ratings and Research

Prism Johnson announced that India Rating and Research has assigned the Credit Rating 'IND A/Stable' to the proposed new issue of the Company of Listed Unsecured Rated Redeemable Taxable Nonconvertible Debentures, Tranche XVII of Rs. 75 crore on private placement.

