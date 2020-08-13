Prism Johnson receives credit ratings for proposes NCD issue

-
ALSO READ
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 50 cr via NCD issue
Prism Finance standalone net profit rises 1158.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Prism Johnson approves divestment of its 51% stake in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company
Board of Prism Johnson to consider fund raising via debt issue
Prism Johnson announces the closure of wall manufacturing plant of its JV
-
From India Ratings and ResearchPrism Johnson announced that India Rating and Research has assigned the Credit Rating 'IND A/Stable' to the proposed new issue of the Company of Listed Unsecured Rated Redeemable Taxable Nonconvertible Debentures, Tranche XVII of Rs. 75 crore on private placement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU