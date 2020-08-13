JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India's Alto achieves milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales
Business Standard

Prism Johnson receives credit ratings for proposes NCD issue

Capital Market 

From India Ratings and Research

Prism Johnson announced that India Rating and Research has assigned the Credit Rating 'IND A/Stable' to the proposed new issue of the Company of Listed Unsecured Rated Redeemable Taxable Nonconvertible Debentures, Tranche XVII of Rs. 75 crore on private placement.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 12:57 IST

