BLS International Services' subsidiary receives accreditation from Canadian Govt.

BLS International Services announced that its step down subsidiary BLS International Services Canada Inc. has received accreditation from RCMP's Canadian Criminal Real Time Identification Services (CCRTIS) to run finger printing services on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP's), Government of Canada.

