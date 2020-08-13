Volvo Buses to integrate with VE Commercial Vehicles

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) announced the signing of definitive agreements for the integration of Volvo Buses India business into VECV. They will cover the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and sale of the Volvo Buses in India, and other rights forming part of the business. Consequently, the bus manufacturing facility at Hosakote, Bengaluru, and all employees of Volvo Bus India (VBI) will be transferred to VECV.

Volvo Bus India is currently a division of Volvo Group India Private Limited (VGIPL).

Post the completion of the transaction, VECV and VBI will consolidate their bus businesses into a newly formed bus division within VECV. This division will offer Volvo and Eicher branded buses, and will maximize synergies to capitalize on market opportunities. This strategy will be extended to exports, wherein the new bus division will offer products and services that are complementary with Volvo Buses' core product portfolio in select international markets.

