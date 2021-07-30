Prism Johnson update on VRS scheme introduced at its Dewas facility

Pursuant to the voluntary retirement scheme offered by Prism Johnson, the Company has rationalised 14 workers at one of its tile manufacturing facilities located at Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) during July 2021.

The one-time financial impact on account of such rationalisation is approximately Rs 1.9 crore, which has been met out of the internal accruals of the company.

