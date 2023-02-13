Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 694.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.15% to Rs 745.33 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 694.12% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.15% to Rs 745.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 454.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.745.33454.050.240.021.930.231.790.171.350.17

