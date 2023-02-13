Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 694.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 959.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 9.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the December 2022 quarter
Arunis Abode standalone net profit rises 97.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 64.15% to Rs 745.33 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 694.12% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.15% to Rs 745.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 454.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales745.33454.05 64 OPM %0.240.02 -PBDT1.930.23 739 PBT1.790.17 953 NP1.350.17 694
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU