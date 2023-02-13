JUST IN
Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 694.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.15% to Rs 745.33 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 694.12% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.15% to Rs 745.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 454.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales745.33454.05 64 OPM %0.240.02 -PBDT1.930.23 739 PBT1.790.17 953 NP1.350.17 694

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

