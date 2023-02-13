Williamson Magor & Company consolidated net profit rises 755.32% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 86.65% to Rs 12.30 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company rose 755.32% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.65% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.306.59 87 OPM %97.3287.25 -PBDT22.405.64 297 PBT22.405.63 298 NP20.102.35 755

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

