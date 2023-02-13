Williamson Magor & Company consolidated net profit rises 755.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 86.65% to Rs 12.30 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company rose 755.32% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.65% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.306.5997.3287.2522.405.6422.405.6320.102.35

