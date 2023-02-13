Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
S2 Fitness Club takes the initiative to offer fully Digital Diet and Workout Regimes without involving any equipment
NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Typhoon Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 927.14% to Rs 7.19 croreNet Loss of Ravikumar Distilleries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 927.14% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.190.70 927 OPM %-4.73-154.29 -PBDT-0.37-1.09 66 PBT-0.44-1.18 63 NP-0.44-9.54 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU