Board of Steel Exchange India considers restructuring of business verticals

The Board of Steel Exchange India at its meeting held on 24 December 2021 has approved to appoint a reputed consultant/advisor to make a feasibility report with various options of the business model to unlock the value of the unutilized and underutilized infra-assets of the company.

The Chairman of the company had briefed the Board of Directors about the underutilized and the unutilized infra-assets of the company and there is a need to unlock the value of these underutilized assets by way of a new Logistics & Warehousing services business model (Logistics & Warehousing Hub) which can complement and add value to the SEIL operations and all the stakeholders.

