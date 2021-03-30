Privi Speciality Chemicals corrects on profit selling

Privi Speciality Chemicals fell 1.11% to Rs 888 as the counter witnessed some bit of profit taking after a recent steep surge.

The stock added 40.29% in the past six sessions to end at Rs 897.95 on the BSE on Friday (26 March 2021), from its recent closing low of Rs 640.05 on 18 March 2021.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.270. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 664.77, 605.50 and 564.44, respectively.

Privi Speciality Chemicals is one of India's leading bulk manufacturer, supplier and exporter of aroma chemicals.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 40.18% to Rs 18.83 crore on a 6.84% rise in net sales to Rs 326.31 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

