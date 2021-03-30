Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 11.48 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96657 shares

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 March 2021.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 11.48 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96657 shares. The stock gained 0.46% to Rs.88.30. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 38390 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3359 shares. The stock rose 0.84% to Rs.673.95. Volumes stood at 3700 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 3271 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock rose 1.33% to Rs.2,768.75. Volumes stood at 827 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 41288 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13720 shares. The stock dropped 6.46% to Rs.385.25. Volumes stood at 16626 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd saw volume of 10299 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3553 shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.1,542.00. Volumes stood at 3803 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)