Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 21.54% in the June 2022 quarter

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 21.54% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 295.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 285.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 192.52 crore in the year ended June 2022 as against Rs 176.80 crore during the previous year ended June 2021. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 1114.41 crore in the year ended June 2022 as against Rs 1008.73 crore during the previous year ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Jun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales295.89285.40 4 1114.411008.73 10 OPM %19.9516.98 -24.0224.39 - PBDT62.1250.69 23 280.45263.32 7 PBT54.6543.53 26 253.37233.28 9 NP41.1933.89 22 192.52176.80 9

