Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Borosil Renewables Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2020.

Kiri Industries Ltd surged 13.09% to Rs 594.1 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 96691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14101 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 9.92% to Rs 183.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd soared 9.39% to Rs 12390.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 165 shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd advanced 7.09% to Rs 337.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14669 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd rose 6.70% to Rs 9.24. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

