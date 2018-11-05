UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Ltd, Ltd, Avenues Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2018.

Ltd, Ltd, Avenues Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2018.

soared 13.82% to Rs 21 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78224 shares in the past one month.

Ltd spiked 8.88% to Rs 96.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd surged 6.43% to Rs 114.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14513 shares in the past one month.

Avenues Ltd spurt 5.01% to Rs 39.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

jumped 4.86% to Rs 6.69. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)