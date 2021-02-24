Paddy Procurement Rises More Than 16%

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tripura with purchase of over 658.61 LMTs of paddy up to 22.02.2021.

This is an increase of 16.56 % against the last year corresponding purchase of 565.03 LMT. Out of the total purchase of 658.61 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.82 LMT which is 30.79% of total procurement.

