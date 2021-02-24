India Active COVID-19 Caseload Stands At 1.46 lakh

India has been containing the country's Active Caseload under 1.50 lakh. The active cases are 1,46,907 today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.33% of India's total Positive Cases. 13,742 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 14,037 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 399 cases in the total active caseload. Maharashtra reported maximum positive changes with an addition of 298 cases whereas Kerala has recorded maximum negative change with subtraction of 803 cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,07,26,702 today. The Recovery Rate is 97.25% today. The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,579,795 today. 86.26% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,869 newly recovered cases.4,823 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 453 in Tamil Nadu.

As on 24thFebruary, 2021, the vaccination coverage was 1,21,65,598 through 2,54,356 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 64,98,300 HCWs (1st dose), 13,98,400 HCWs (2nd dose) and 42,68,898 FLWs (1st dose). The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

