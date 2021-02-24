Union Cabinet Approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme For Pharmaceuticals

-
ALSO READ
Exports Show Upward Trajectory; Quality & Competitiveness Is India's Selling Point: Piyush Goyal
Prime Minister Urges Telecom Industry To Ensure Timely Roll-out Of 5G
Budget Allocated To Health Sector This Year Is Unprecedented: PM
Reform Momentum To Continue Even As Headwinds To Growth Have Exacerbated: Finance Minister
Cabinet Approves Extension Of Norms For Mandatory Jute Packaging
-
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29. The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacturers, help in creating employment and is expected to contribute to the availability of wider range of affordable medicines for consumers.
The scheme is expected to promote the production of high value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports. Total incremental sales of Rs.2,94,000 crore and total incremental exports of Rs.1,96,000 crore are estimated during six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU