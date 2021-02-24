Union Cabinet Approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme For Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29. The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacturers, help in creating employment and is expected to contribute to the availability of wider range of affordable medicines for consumers.

The scheme is expected to promote the production of high value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports. Total incremental sales of Rs.2,94,000 crore and total incremental exports of Rs.1,96,000 crore are estimated during six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)