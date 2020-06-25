Promoter divests 6.03% stake in Metropolis Healthcare

Promoter Group holding drops to 50.81% post divestment

Metropolis Healthcare announced that a member of the Promoter Group of the Company has divested 3,054,545 equity shares of the Company constituting 6.03% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company through a bulk deal transaction on the Stock Exchanges on 24 June 2020.

Post this divestment, the Promoter along with the Promoter Group holding in the Company would constitute 50.81% of the paid up capital of the Company, which was 56.84% before the above stake divestment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)