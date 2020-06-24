Bharat Petroleum Corporation plans to raise up to Rs 3000 cr through NCD issue

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is planning to raise up to Rs. 3,000 crore during the current financial year 2020-21 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on Debt Market segment of the BSE and NSE.

The details of the issue viz., class of investors, issue price, tenor, interest rate etc. will depend on the market conditions which will be intimated on crystallization of the issue.

