TCS implements unified partner commerce platform for Zebra Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services has successfully implemented a unified partner commerce platform for Zebra Technologies, a market leader in industry-tailored solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data.
As part of its company-wide initiative to continuously improve customer experiences, Zebra selected TCS to help modernize its online product selection and configuration experience for its partners.
TCS leveraged its Business 4.0 thought leadership framework and deep contextual knowledge of ecommerce to design and implement a solution using the Oracle CX unified ecommerce platform, offering Zebra partners self-service capabilities, product recommendations and region-specific catalogs.
The TCS solution provides Zebra with the ability to customize offerings while providing a streamlined commerce stack, which optimizes the total cost of ownership.
